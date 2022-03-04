Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $169.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Europe assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $83.68 and a 12 month high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.43.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at $5,242,000. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

