Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 633,103 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal makes up 5.5% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $68,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,930,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,833,000 after acquiring an additional 381,744 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 7.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,791,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $477,811,000 after acquiring an additional 320,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE:BMO traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $114.87. 90,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $83.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

