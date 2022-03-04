Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 612,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,525,000 after buying an additional 478,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 131.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 32,836 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.21. The company had a trading volume of 136,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,649. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 72.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

