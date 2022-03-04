Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.10 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $682.65. The company had a trading volume of 8,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $667.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $447.45 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The firm has a market cap of $46.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

