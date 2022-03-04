Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 20,816 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 868,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $100,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $121.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

