Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 55,690 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,690 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jabil were worth $93,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Jabil by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jabil by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Jabil by 124,336.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 31,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Jabil by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.66. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $759,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

