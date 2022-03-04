Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $105.08 Million Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 915,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $105,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its stake in Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 15,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total transaction of $2,072,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

LSI stock opened at $131.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.28 and a 12 month high of $154.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

