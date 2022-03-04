Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $107.54 Million Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,974,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,367 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $107,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Webster Financial by 28.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

WBS opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $240,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

WBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

About Webster Financial (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.