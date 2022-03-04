Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.57 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,574,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $95,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,712,000 after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $858,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,239,000 after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

