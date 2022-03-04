Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$99.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective increased by Desjardins from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$104.00 to C$107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.74.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 65,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,310. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.7884 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth $535,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 82.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 133,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.