Barclays Begins Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ACLX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.