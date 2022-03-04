Barclays Begins Coverage on Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
ACLX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. Arcellx has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.92.
Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcellx (ACLX)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.