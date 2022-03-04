Barclays Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $21.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.12. The firm has a market cap of $536.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

