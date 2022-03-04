Barclays Lowers Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $104.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $125.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.65% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.92.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

SRPT opened at $81.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 12.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.