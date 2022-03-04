Barclays Lowers Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) to Underweight

Barclays cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHO. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.71.

SHO opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.50 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

