Barclays Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $150.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.57.

ZM opened at $113.11 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $111.95 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.66.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $2,828,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,879 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,304. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

