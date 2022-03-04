Barclays Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.
Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About MasTec (Get Rating)
MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.
