Barclays Trims MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Target Price to $120.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $76.85 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $74.92 and a 1-year high of $122.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in MasTec by 180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030,445 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the fourth quarter worth $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 210.7% during the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,734,000 after buying an additional 524,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,693,000 after acquiring an additional 331,795 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

