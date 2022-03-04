Barclays Upgrades Tenaris (NYSE:TS) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $27.00.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenaris from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Tenaris from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.71.
NYSE:TS opened at $26.29 on Monday. Tenaris has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.
Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.
