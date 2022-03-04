Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Barnes Group makes up about 3.8% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned about 0.97% of Barnes Group worth $22,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Barnes Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,680,000 after acquiring an additional 34,444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Barnes Group’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

