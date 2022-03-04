Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,341. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.21. The company has a market capitalization of $551.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Price purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

