Base Resources’ (BSE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 31 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 45 ($0.60) price target on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 33.60 ($0.45).

BSE opened at GBX 18.25 ($0.24) on Monday. Base Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of £214.99 million and a PE ratio of 26.07.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

