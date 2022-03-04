Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €74.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €79.00 ($88.76) target price on Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($87.64) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($103.37) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($123.60) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Basf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €80.27 ($90.19).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS stock opened at €54.95 ($61.74) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €65.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.05. Basf has a 12-month low of €57.06 ($64.11) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($81.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.