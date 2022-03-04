Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,850,000 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the January 31st total of 10,790,000 shares. Approximately 9.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BBWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
