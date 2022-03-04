Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €53.89 ($60.55) and last traded at €51.92 ($58.34). 7,328,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.51 ($57.88).
The company has a 50 day moving average price of €51.38 and a 200 day moving average price of €48.86. The company has a market capitalization of $50.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN)
