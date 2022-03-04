Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

BMWYY stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.61. 195,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

