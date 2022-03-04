Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00. The company traded as high as C$5.93 and last traded at C$5.91, with a volume of 10802736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.39.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

