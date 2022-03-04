Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Buys 483 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDEC. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,639,000.

NYSEARCA BDEC opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

