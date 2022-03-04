Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after buying an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,465,000 after buying an additional 109,802 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,694,000 after acquiring an additional 125,102 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

NYSE:XYL opened at $88.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.74 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

