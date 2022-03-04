Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Invests $62,000 in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AerSale by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AerSale by 3,808.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 79,815 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AerSale by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AerSale during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerSale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of AerSale stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

