Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.