Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 536 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $276.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research firms have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Argus lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.55.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
