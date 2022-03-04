Berenberg Bank Lowers BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 450

BP (LON:BP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 475 ($6.37) to GBX 450 ($6.04) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BP. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.03) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 401 ($5.38) to GBX 465 ($6.24) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BP from GBX 600 ($8.05) to GBX 500 ($6.71) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.70) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 447.78 ($6.01).

Shares of LON BP opened at GBX 358.45 ($4.81) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £70.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 377.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.46. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 275.85 ($3.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.15 ($5.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

In related news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £369 ($495.10). Also, insider Bernard Looney purchased 93 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($429.25).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

