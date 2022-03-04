Berenberg Bank Raises Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target to GBX 1,075

Hiscox (LON:HSX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,045 ($14.02) to GBX 1,075 ($14.42) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.27% from the company’s current price.

HSX has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 890 ($11.94) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,027 ($13.78) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hiscox from GBX 830 ($11.14) to GBX 850 ($11.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.22) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hiscox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 983.67 ($13.20).

Shares of LON:HSX opened at GBX 879.20 ($11.80) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a PE ratio of -171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.68, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 932.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 892.06. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($10.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($13.44).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

