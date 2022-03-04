Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 350 ($4.70) target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.43) price target on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

ECEL opened at GBX 230 ($3.09) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £257.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 244.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 254.29. Eurocell has a twelve month low of GBX 210 ($2.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

