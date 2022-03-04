Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 562.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BCYC. SVB Leerink started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $62.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $2,543,508.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 57.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $227,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 394.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 2,855.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,966 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

