BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) PT Lowered to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, upgraded BigCommerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.13.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $72.20.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $1,415,593. Corporate insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,721,000 after buying an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

