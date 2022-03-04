Binamon Price Hits $0.0427 on Major Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Binamon has a market cap of $4.93 million and $542,744.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Binamon has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can now be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Buying and Selling Binamon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using U.S. dollars.

