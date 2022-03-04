BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BCRX. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.45.

BCRX stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.33. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

In other news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,616 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 45,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

