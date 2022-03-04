Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biomea Fusion Inc. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMEA. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.38. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,196. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.31 million and a P/E ratio of -3.70. Biomea Fusion has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biomea Fusion news, CFO Franco Valle purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEA. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 733,067 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 3,429.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 753,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,024,000 after buying an additional 732,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,112,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

