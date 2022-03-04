Bionano Genomics, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bionano Genomics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

BNGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $575.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $9.83.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

About Bionano Genomics (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.