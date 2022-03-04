Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.950-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Black Hills stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,281. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.56. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Black Hills will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 63.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 404,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 124.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 141,881 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Black Hills by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 54,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 1,227.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 46,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

