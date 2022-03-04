Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.33. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Black Knight by 75.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 115,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,289,000 after acquiring an additional 49,459 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 756,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,457,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after purchasing an additional 204,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,723 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.