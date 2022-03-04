Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.
Black Knight stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 47,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,422. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.88. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 845.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Black Knight by 53.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after acquiring an additional 112,614 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 86,828 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Black Knight by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Black Knight by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.
Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.
