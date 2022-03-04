Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.25.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

