Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.630-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $997.48 million.
Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $60.01. The stock had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 501.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Blackbaud has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.96.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $534,346.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 258,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after purchasing an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
