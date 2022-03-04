BlackBerry’s (BB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a reduce rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Shares of NYSE BB traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 87,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,247,815. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other BlackBerry news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $32,371.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Billy Ho sold 4,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $39,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,111 shares of company stock valued at $167,397. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 36.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackBerry (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.