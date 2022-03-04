BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 144.50% and a return on equity of 6.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 5,317.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

