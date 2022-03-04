Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $23.05.

Get Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust alerts:

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,269.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Misha Lozovik purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $96,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,458 shares of company stock worth $453,087.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,559,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 255.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.