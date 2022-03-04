BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 94,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period.

NYSE BLW opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

