BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.21

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $13.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 27,988 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.