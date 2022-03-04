BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.21

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.21 and traded as low as $13.72. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 27,988 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MUA)
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (MUA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.