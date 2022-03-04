BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.47.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
