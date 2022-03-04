BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has increased its dividend by 7.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,958,000 after purchasing an additional 31,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.