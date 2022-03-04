BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 116.2% in February

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MHD stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.85. 69,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,616. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, with a total value of $307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

