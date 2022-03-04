BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.
NYSE MYN opened at $12.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $14.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York state and New York city personal income taxes.
